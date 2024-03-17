2 suspects in Jumalons’ slay arrested

TWO out of the three suspects in the killing of Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan “DJ Johnny Walker” Jumalon have been arrested, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) said.

PTFoMS Executive Director Undersecretary Paul M. Gutierrez identified the arrested suspects as cousins Boboy Sagaray Bongcawel and Renante Saja Bongcawel, both 39 years old.

They were arrested on March 15 in Barangay Poblacion, Sapang Dalaga, Misamis Occidental by joint operatives of the Calamba and Sapang Dalaga Municipal Police Stations by virtue of an arrest warrant for murder and theft issued by Calamba Executive Judge Michael Lotao Ajoc of Regional Trial Court Branch 36, 10th Judicial Region.

No bail was recommended for their temporary liberty.

Boboy allegedly pointed a gun at Jumalon's radio station helper when the helper opened the gate, while Renante served as the getaway motorcycle driver.

The gunman, identified as Julito Mangumpit, is still at large.

"Already, the Misamis Occidental PPO is following up on several leads on Mangumpit's whereabouts," said Gutierrez.

"Their dedication and unswerving commitment to solve this case is truly commendable,” he added.

A total reward of P3.7 million is being offered by the government to those who can help in the apprehension of the suspects.

Jumalon was shot twice in the face by the suspect while on live broadcast on Sunday morning, November 5.

The suspect snatched the victim’s necklace before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are exploring four possible motives: land dispute, business, local politics, and personal reasons. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)