2 US citizens among 19 fatalities in bloody Toboso encounter

TWO United States citizens were among those killed in the bloody armed encounter in Toboso, Negros Occidental last week, the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) said Sunday, April 26, 2026.

In a statement on Sunday, April 26, 2026, the NTF-Elcac identified the two US citizen fatalities as Lyle Prijoles and Kai Dana-Rene Sorem.

The NTF-Elcac said the death of the two highlights the increasing involvement of individuals from outside the Philippines in local armed hostilities.

“These facts point to a disturbing convergence: foreign nationals in a live combat setting, where the risks are immediate and the consequences irreversible,” the task force said.

“The presence of two American fatalities in a single encounter should prompt careful reflection on how involvement in certain activities or networks may lead to unintended exposure to dangerous environments,” it added.

The NTF-Elcac said that based on reports, the two American nationals arrived in the country independently toward the end of March 2026 and were believed to have subsequently traveled to Negros Occidental.

It said Prijoles had been affiliated with Anakbayan-USA since 2012, where he reportedly served in various capacities, prior to his presence in the Philippines.

On April 19, Sunday, 19 alleged New People’s Army rebels were killed in what the military claimed as an armed encounter in Barangay Salamanca.

The NTF-Elcac called for Filipinos abroad to increase their awareness and sound judgement in terms of lawful advocacies.

“We encourage Filipino communities abroad to exercise caution in engagements that may extend beyond lawful advocacy and into areas that carry significant personal risk,” NTF-Elcac Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. said.

“Awareness and discernment are essential in ensuring that no member of the community is placed in harm’s way,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)