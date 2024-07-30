2 US ranking officials visit PH for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

TWO ranking United States (US) government officials arrived in the Philippines for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which will be held in Manila for the first time.

The meeting is a policy-level dialogue co-chaired by the secretaries of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of National Defense (DND), and the US Department of State and Department of Defense.

Before they proceed to the dialogue on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accompanied by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo, and US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, paid a courtesy visit to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Malacañang.

Marcos reiterated the country’s commitment to strengthening its working relationship with the US in terms of the two nations’ alliance and issues in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) and the Indo-Pacific region.

“I’m always very happy that these communication lines are very open so that all the things that we are doing together, in terms of our alliance, in terms of the specific context of our situation here in the West Philippine Sea and in the Indo-Pacific, are continuously examined and re-examined so we are agile in terms of our responses,” he said.

“We are very happy to see you once again. I’m a bit surprised considering how interesting your political situation has become back in the States, but I’m glad that you found the time to come and visit with us,” he added.

Blinken, for his part, conveyed the greetings of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Marcos and the Filipino people.

He said the 2+2 dialogue, which for the first time will be held in Manila, is “genuinely historic,” indicating a “steady drumbeat” and a “very high level of engagements” between the US and the Philippines.

He said the US will always be grateful for its partnership with the Philippines.

“We look forward to a very good day with our colleagues and to further advancing the critical work that we’re doing together. So, thank you again for receiving us,” Blinken said.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden also extended his condolences to Filipinos ravaged by super typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon or habagat.

“Let me just start by sending our deepest condolences to all the victims of the recent typhoon and to say again, anything we can do to be of assistance, we welcome doing that,” he said.

Austin, for his part, said the US government considers the Philippine as family, more than just an ally.

“I’ve said a number of times that we’re more than allies, we’re family, and it always feels that way when, you know, I’m working with our colleagues,” Austin told Marcos.

“You know, we have common interests, common values, and so I think we’ve done a lot for the last three and a half years to continue to strengthen our alliance, and we look forward to continuing to work with you and your team to move even further,” he added.

The Philippines-US formal diplomatic relations span 78 years since their formal establishment on July 4, 1946.

The DFA earlier said that in this year’s 2+2 Dialogue, the four secretaries are expected to discuss how to further enhance the two countries’ commitment to the Philippines-US alliance while enabling a common program in support of the rules-based international order, enhanced economic ties, broad-based prosperity, and solutions to evolving regional and global security challenges. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)