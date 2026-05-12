2 ways to send Bato dela Rosa to ICC in Netherlands

SENATOR Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa can either be extradited or be voluntarily surrendered in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) amid its ongoing investigation on the crime against humanity in the country during the implementation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

In a press conference, Tuaño said the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Dela Rosa, who was identified as a co-perpetrator of Duterte in the crime against humanity during the implementation of the bloody campaign against illegal drugs, is subject to existing laws, due process, and proper coordination with the concerned government agencies and relevant international law enforcement mechanisms.

“Hintayin po natin ang magiging patawag po sa atin ng National Central Bureau-Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (NCB-PCTC) kung anong approach po ang gagawin natin dito kung extradition proceeding or ‘yung direct surrender, sa ngayon wala pa po tayong direct information kung ano po dito ang i-implement sa ICC warrant kay Senator Ronald dela Rosa,” he said.

“Hindi pa nagco-convene ang NCB-PCTC kaugnay ng pagi-implement ng ICC warrant meaning walang specific na direct na kautusan sa PNP para siya (Dela Rosa) ay arestuhin,” he added.

Tuaño said among the government agencies the NCB-PCTC, which is the local counterpart of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), should convene are the Philippine National Police, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Department of Justice (DOJ), and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The extradition proceedings require a local court order allowing the implementation of the extraditee’s surrender to the requesting state, in this case the ICC.

The court process will be triggered by a petition for extradition from the ICC in which the Philippines is no longer part of since Duterte ordered the country’s withdrawal from the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, in 2019.

“Itong extradition proceedings ito ay nangangailangan ng court order. Ito ay gagabayan ng DOJ na kung saan magkakaroon pa po ng hearing at matagal pa po ito ‘yung mga back and forth na hearing. In short magkakaroon ito ng hearing na guide ng DOJ,” said Tuaño.

He said the direct surrender is provided under Republic Act 9851 or the Act Penalizing Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law (IHL), Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

Tuaño said this proceeding was used when Duterte was transferred to the custody of the ICC in The Hague, Netherlands, immediately after his arrest in March 2025.

In this process, the ICC will course through the implementation of the arrest warrant to the Interpol, which will tap the NCB-PCTC, subsequently the law enforcement agencies such as the PNP and the NBI.

The ICC confirmed the issuance of an arrest warrant against Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa on Monday, May 12, 2026, hours after he showed up in the Senate after six months of absence.

Dela Rosa stepped up in the Plenary Hall of the Senate just in time for a coup that ousted Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III.

A commotion ensued upon Dela Rosa’s arrival in the Senate as National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) personnel allegedly prevented him from going inside the hall, which resulted in a staircase chase.

Senators later in the evening agreed to put Dela Rosa under the chamber’s protective custody until he can get all and exhaust all legal remedies to protect himself and until this institution can do just the same.

In a radio interview, Constitutional law expert and former president of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Domingo Cayosa said the protection that the Senate could bestow to Dela Rosa is temporary as they do not have the authority to shield him from accountability.

“Yang resolution nila yan lang ang sentiments of the Senate pero ‘yung protective custody it cannot become a shield from accountability so siguro yan pagbibigyan lang temporarily para lang maiwasan ang gulo but eventually, pwede nila i-execute (ang arrest) sa ayaw at gusto ng mga Senador,” he said.

Cayosa said if the Senate lawmakers continue to “frustrate, impede, or hinder” the service of the warrant of arrest, they could be held liable for obstruction of justice, which may result in imprisonment or perpetual disqualification from public service.

“Kasi that is the very essence of the rule of law hindi naman pwedeng dalawang klase ang batas pag ordinaryong tao pwede kang arestuhin, pag senador hindi na dapat sa ilalim lahat ng batas at hindi naman pwede amyendahan ng anumang opinion, resolusyon, diskurso ng kahit sinumang senador at ng buong senado mismo ‘yung nakasaaad na probisyon ng batas at ng konstitusyon,” he added.

Cayosa said the ICC arrest warrant should be implemented immediately noting that there is no longer a need for an order from a local court citing the provision under Republic Act 9851.

“Sapagkat meron tayong sariling local law, ‘yung law against crime against humanity kung saan kinikilala ng ating batas ang kapangyarihan ng international tribunal na mag-issue ng warrant of arrest at kung meron nga for crime against humanity merong obligasyon o option ang ating gobyerno na i-surrender ‘yung subject ng warrant of arrest. Hindi lang ito international critic kundi nasa local law natin ito,”

“Iba kasi ang extradition, ang sitwasyon ni Senator Bato hindi ito extradition it is under the provision of international treaty kahit na kumalas na ang Pilipinas jan sa panahon ng Duterte in the treaty itself meron tayong residual obligation to cooperate with the ICC for cases na nasiumulan na bago tayo kumalas, yun ang sitwasyon ngayon,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)