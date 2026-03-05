2 weather systems to bring rains over parts of PH

Two weather systems will continue to cause rains over some parts of the country, the weather bureau said Thursday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the prevailing easterlies will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across Surigao del Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The northeast monsoon, also known as "amihan," affecting the extreme northern Luzon region will bring light rains across Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao, as well as isolated light rains in Ilocos Norte.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail throughout northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)