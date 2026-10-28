2 weather systems to bring rains to parts of Luzon

Parts of Luzon will experience rains on Wednesday due to two prevailing weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms caused by the shear line will prevail over Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Batanes, Apayao, Cagayan, and Isabela will experience light rains, while Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, and the rest of Central Luzon will experience isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms will prevail across Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast in northern Luzon and the eastern sections of central and southern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (Cristina Arayata/PNA)