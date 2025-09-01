Manila

2 weather systems to dampen most of PH

DRENCHED. Pedestrians brave heavy rainfall at the intersection of EDSA and Kamuning-Kamias Roads in Quezon City on July 21, 2025. A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will bring rains in most areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)
DRENCHED. Pedestrians brave heavy rainfall at the intersection of EDSA and Kamuning-Kamias Roads in Quezon City on July 21, 2025. A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will bring rains in most areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Monday (Sept. 1, 2025). (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)
Published on

MANILA – A low pressure area (LPA) and the southwest monsoon or "habagat" will bring rains in most areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Monday.

The LPA, located 570 km. east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 695 km. east of Daet, Camarines Norte as of 3 a.m., has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

However, it will cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across the Bicol Region, Aurora, Bulacan, Quezon, and Rizal.

Scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the habagat will also prevail across Metro Manila, the Visayas, Mimaropa, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon.

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers caused by the "habagat" and localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate winds and moderate seas are forecast across Mindanao and the western sections of the Visayas and Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph