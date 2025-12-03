2 weather systems to dampen parts of PH

Two weather systems will cause rains in parts of the country on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms across Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

Rains caused by the northeast monsoon or "amihan" will prevail in Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora.

Moderate to heavy rains in the areas above could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA advised.

The northeast monsoon will also cause isolated light rains in the rest of Ilocos Region, the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region, and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will continue to experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail across Northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the low pressure area (LPA) outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) still has a high potential to develop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

As of 2 a.m., the LPA was located 1,210 km. east of southeastern Luzon.

Once the LPA becomes a cyclone and enters PAR, it will be named Wilma, PAGASA said. (PNA)