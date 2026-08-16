2 Western Visayas most wanted persons arrested

WESTERN Visayas police arrested two most wanted persons over the past 24 hours, Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) director Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said Sunday, August 16, 2026.

In a statement, Tuaño said 11 individuals were arrested during police operations conducted across the region starting at 6 a.m. on August 15.

Of the 11 individuals apprehended, two were classified among the Top Ten Most Wanted Persons, while nine were listed as Other Wanted Persons.

The arrests included the No. 7 provincial-level most wanted person in Capiz, who was wanted for alleged violations of laws involving firearms, illegal drugs, and explosives, and the No. 10 municipal-level most wanted person in Concepcion, Iloilo, who was the subject of a warrant in connection with qualified theft.

Tuaño emphasized that the campaign is focused on supporting the judicial process while ensuring that police operations remain lawful and respectful of individual rights.

“Our wanted persons operations are about helping the courts move their processes forward. We will continue to locate those with standing warrants and bring them before the proper authorities, while making sure that every operation is conducted professionally and with respect for due process,” Tuaño said.

He also encouraged individuals with pending warrants to coordinate with their legal counsel and the appropriate authorities rather than evade lawful proceedings.

Tuaño called on the public to provide information through proper channels that may help authorities locate wanted persons, while reminding everyone to avoid confrontation and leave law enforcement matters to the proper authorities.

He also reported the recovery of 59 firearms and 10 explosives during the service of 67 search warrants and other law enforcement operations conducted during the same period.

The operations were carried out by police units across Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, Iloilo, and Iloilo City as part of continuing efforts to keep unlicensed and unauthorized firearms and explosives out of communities.

Tuaño emphasized that responsible firearm ownership and compliance with licensing and registration requirements remain essential to community safety.

He reminded firearm owners to keep their licenses and registrations current and to properly secure their firearms.

The Western Visayas police also urged those who possess firearms or explosives without the required authority to coordinate with the police or appropriate government offices regarding the proper legal process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)