2-year amnesty on unpaid RPT contained in reform bill awaits Marcos signature

HOMEOWNERS and businesses with unpaid real property taxes may soon receive a reprieve.

This as the proposed Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform (RPVAR) Act, currently awaiting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s signature, proposes a two-year amnesty program.

If signed into law, the RPVAR applies to all unpaid real property taxes, including Special Education Fund, idle land tax, and other special levies, accumulated before the law takes effect.

Versions of the bill from the Senate and House of Representatives have been reconciled.

A bicameral conference committee report was recently ratified and sent to Malacañang, according to Bukidnon Second District Representative Jonathan Keith Flores, author of the House version of the proposed law.

In a statement Monday, April 15, 2024, Flores said availment of the amnesty is limited to within two years after the effectivity of the law.

The tax relief “may be availed by a delinquent property owner with the option of one-time payment or installment payment of the delinquent real property taxes within the same two years,” read a portion of Section 30 of the tax measure.

Who is not eligible?

According to the proposed law, individuals cannot avail themselves of the tax amnesty if their properties were already sold at auction due to unpaid taxes; properties with ongoing payment arrangements through a compromise agreement; and properties involved in pending court cases related to tax delinquencies.

Additional provisions

The proposed law states that real property taxes assessed before the law's effectivity can only increase by a maximum of six percent.

According to Flores, the proposed law aims to update often outdated property valuations, potentially benefiting property owners financially; increased property values have the potential to stimulate local economies; and streamlined assessment practices could lead to more efficient tax collection. (KAL)