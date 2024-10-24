20 dead in Bicol Region due to 'Kristine'

THE Bicol Regional Police Office has recorded 20 fatalities in the region, which was badly inundated due to the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine.

In a radio interview, Bicol Regional Police Office director Brigadier General Andre Dizon said seven of the fatalities were from Naga City, five in Catanduanes, four from Albay, and one each in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

Majority of the victims died due to drowning while the lone fatality in Masbate was due to a fallen tree.

Dizon said four individuals were also reported missing in the region.

“Itong figure subject pa rin ng DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) Management of the Dead and Missing,” Dizon said.

Dizon said rescue, recovery, and relief operations are currently ongoing in the affected areas in the region.

He said among the focus of the operations were the towns of Ligao, Oas, Libon, and Polangui in Albay and Nabua in Camarines Sur and Naga City where massive floods were experienced due to Kristine.

In a press conference in Malacañang, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) director Edgar Posadas said reaching the far-flung areas in Naga City and Camarines Sur remains a challenge for the rescuers due to massive floods and obstruction on roads due to fallen debris.

According to the local disaster risk reduction office of Naga City, 30 percent of the city’s land area was covered by floodwaters, affecting 70 percent of its population.

Naga City administrative officer said that the amount of rain poured in the region over the past 24 hours is already equivalent to over two months worth of rainfall.

In a separate radio interview, Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said they were also having difficulties in distributing food packs to affected families in Bicol Region since delivery vehicles from warehouses going to the localities cannot pass through flooded roads.

“Patuloy kaming nakikipagugnayan sa mga LGUs na kunin na ‘yung mga goods. Ang instruction ng Pangulo naman sa akin kahapon (October 23) siguraduhin na hindi kami maubusan doon. So habang nag di-distribute tayo ngayon sa mga LGUs, meron na tayong mga goods na papunta ulit ng Bicol,” he said.

(We are continuously coordinating with the LGUs to pick up the goods. The President's instruction to me yesterday, October 23, was to ensure that we don't run out. So while we are distributing now to the LGUs, we already have goods heading back to Bicol.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)