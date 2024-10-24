20 dead in Bicol Region due to 'Kristine': An overview

TROPICAL Storm Kristine has led to significant devastation in Bicol Region, with authorities confirming 20 fatalities and extensive flooding affecting numerous communities.

Rescue operations are currently underway, as officials work to provide relief and locate individuals who are reported missing.

1. Fatalities recorded

The Bicol Regional Police Office has reported a total of 20 fatalities in the region following the severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Kristine.

2. Breakdown of victims

Naga City: 7 deaths

Catanduanes: 5 deaths

Albay: 4 deaths

Camarines Norte: 1 death

Camarines Sur: 1 death

Sorsogon: 1 death

Masbate: 1 death (due to a fallen tree)

3. Causes of death

The majority of the fatalities were due to drowning, with one individual in Masbate killed by a fallen tree.

4. Missing persons

Four individuals are currently reported missing in the region.

5. Ongoing operations

Brigadier General Andre Dizon noted that rescue, recovery, and relief operations are actively taking place in severely affected areas, including:

Ligao

Oas

Libon

Polangui (in Albay)

Nabua (in Camarines Sur)

Naga City

6. Challenges for rescuers

According to Office of Civil Defense (OCD) director Edgar Posadas, reaching remote areas in Naga City and Camarines Sur is particularly challenging due to extensive flooding and road blockages from debris.

7. Impact on Naga City

The local disaster risk reduction office reported that 30 percent of Naga City’s land area is submerged, affecting approximately 70 percent of its population. The rainfall in the past 24 hours equated to more than two months' worth.

8. Distribution of relief goods

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian highlighted difficulties in distributing food packs to affected families, as delivery vehicles are unable to navigate flooded roads.

9. Coordination with LGUs

Gatchalian emphasized ongoing communication with local government units (LGUs) to ensure that goods are collected. He stated, “The President's instruction to me was to ensure that we don’t run out. While we are distributing now, we already have goods heading back to Bicol.”