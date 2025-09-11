20 DPWH officials, 4 contractors face graft raps over Bulacan flood projects

DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon filed on Thursday, September 11, 2025, graft complaints against 20 district engineers and four private contractors implicated in anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

Dizon formally and personally filed the complaints for violations of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Article 217 of the Revised Penal Code (Malversation of Public Funds) before the Office of the Ombudsman against the following:

DPWH officials:

Dismissed District Engineer Henry C. Alcantara

Former Assistant District Engineer Brice Ericson D. Hernandez

Construction Section Chiefs Jaypee D. Mendoza and John Michael E. Ramos

Planning and Design Section Chief Ernesto C. Galang

Maintenance Section Chiefs Lorenzo A. Pagtalunan and Jaime R. Hernandez

Quality Assurance Section Chief Norberto L. Santos

Administrative Section Chief Floralyn Y. Simbulan

Finance Section Head Juanito C. Mendoza

Budget Unit Head Roberto A. Roque

Procurement Unit Head Benedict J. Matawaran

Cashier Christina Mae D. Pineda

Project Engineers Paul Jayson F. Duya, Merg Jaron C. Laus, Lemuel Ephraim C. Roque, Arjay S. Domasig, John Carlo C. Rivera, John Benex S. Francisco, and Jolo Mari V. Tayao

Contractors:

Sally N. Santos of SYMS Construction Trading

Mark Allan V. Arevalo of Wawao Builders

Ma. Roma Angeline D. Rimando of St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and its beneficial owner, Cezarah Rowena C. Discaya

Robert T. Imperio of IM Construction Corporation

The complaints were based on the Commission on Audit (COA) findings on five flood control projects in Bulacan:

Construction of flood mitigation structures in Barangay Frances, Calumpit, Bulacan, amounting to P77 million by Wawao Builders — incomplete and substandard project

Construction of flood mitigation structures in Barangay Sta. Lucia, Calumpit, Bulacan, worth P74 million by Wawao Builders — falsely declared 90 percent complete

Rehabilitation of river protection structure in Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan, valued at P96.4 million by St. Timothy Construction Corporation — with a P38.4 million discrepancy in pricing between the DPWH and COA’s evaluated cost

Flood control structure in Barangays Buguion-Sergio Bayan-Balite-San Marcos-Palimbang, Plaridel, Bulacan, worth P39 million by St. Timothy Construction Corporation — overpriced by P3 million and substandard

Reinforced concrete river wall in Barangay Piel, Baliuag, Bulacan, worth P55 million by SYMS Construction Trading — ghost project

In Congressional hearings, Alcanatara admitted failure to verify the status of the projects and relied solely on the reports of his men.

Dizon assured the agency’s continued effort to hold public officials accountable for irregularities in the implementation of flood control projects.

“Ito ho ang sinabi ng ating Pangulo. Paulit-ulit, simula noong kanyang Sona (State of the Nation Address, hanggang sa kanyang napakaraming mga inspection on the ground. Lahat ng kailangang managot ay dapat managot. Kahit kilala niya, kaibigan niya, kaalyado niya, lahat dapat managot. Simula pa lang po ito habang po wala pa ang Independent Commission na itatayo pa lamang ng ating Pangulo,” Dizon said.

(This is what our President has said repeatedly, from his State of the Nation Address to his numerous on-the-ground inspections: Everyone who must be held accountable should be held accountable. Even if he knows them, even if they are his friends or allies, all must face responsibility. This is only the beginning, as the Independent Commission that the President will establish has yet to be formed.)

“We will all get the justice that we all deserve as Filipinos,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)