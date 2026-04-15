20 OFW remains back home from Kuwait

TWENTY remains of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were successfully repatriated on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, from Kuwait, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a statement, the DMW said that the OFW remains arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City via Kuwait Airways Flight KU417.

"Led by Owwa and in collaboration with other government agencies, their return home were properly processed and managed to ensure smooth turnover to their loved ones," said the DMW.

Aside from bringing them home, the agency assured numerous assistance to the families of the deceased OFWs.

"The government is standing by to provide the necessary assistance and support to their bereaved families during this time of mourning," said the DMW.

Repatriation scam

In a related development, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on Wednesday warned the public against those looking to take advantage of the vulnerability of OFWs seeking repatriation.

In a social media post, Owwa said OFWs must be vigilant against unscrupulous individuals looking to charge them in exchange of getting repatriated from the crisis-torn region.

"Be wary of individuals or groups offering 'priority' or 'assured' repatriation for a fee, or claiming to be connected to the government," said Owwa.

"Such practices are part of a deception or scam," it added.

The agency said the government’s repatriation program is being done for free and does not require any payments.

"We would like to strongly remind our dear OFWs that the government's repatriation program in connection with the ongoing tensions in the Middle East is free and no fees required," said Owwa.

It also stressed that the repatriation program is only processed via official government channels.

"OFWs are advised to only contact and consult with official government offices," said Owwa.

It was back in March 5 when the Philippine government began bringing home OFWs and their dependents from the crisis-torn Middle East.

Since then, a total of 4,234 OFWs and 1,170 family members have been brought home from the Gulf region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)