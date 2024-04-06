200 Capiz farmers seek emergency work amid drought

AMID the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, some 200 farmers and farm workers in Capiz have asked the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to provide them with emergency employment.

In a statement, DOLE-Western Visayas Director Atty. Sixto Rodriguez said they have enrolled 200 farmers and farm workers adversely affected by the El Niño under Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantage/Displaced Workers (Tupad).

“We understand that due to prolonged and extreme dry season, the farmlands dried up and, consequently, the farmers and farm workers lost their jobs,” said Rodriguez.

“The alternative source of income we provided them means food for their table and an augmentation to their daily needs,” he added.

Rodriguez said the beneficiaries were provided with emergency employment, particularly to render community services of rehabilitating public facilities and de-clogging of drainage.

DOLE-Western Visayas has allocated P1,047,200 for the wages with each worker entitled to P4,800 for their 10-day community service.

Personal protective equipment and the GSIS Group Personal Accident Insurance were also provided to the beneficiaries.

Capiz is one of the provinces that have been hit by the dry spell caused by the El Niño phenomenon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)