200 health workers set for deployment in Nazarene feast

TWO hundred medical personnel will be deployed by the Department of Health (DOH) for the annual grand procession of the iconic image of the Jesus Nazareno on January 9 in the City of Manila.

In a radio interview, DOH spokesman Albert Domingo said they will deploy emergency medical personnel to provide first aid to those who may get injured or fall ill during the Traslacion 2026.

“Magkakaroon din sa mismong event ng deployed na 200 na health emergency response team members ng DOH,” said Domingo.

(There will also be 200 DOH health emergency response team members deployed at the event itself.)

“Sila ay sasama sa mga partners natin sa local government units, Philippine Red Cross, at iba pang responders mula sa uniformed services,” he added.

(They will join our partners from the local government units, the Philippine Red Cross, and other responders from the uniformed services.)

The health official said they will also raise a Code White Alert for the forthcoming religious feast in Manila.

A Code White Alert refers to the state of readiness of hospitals, personnel, and medical supplies for the response to emergencies at any time.

“Lilipat na ang ating tuon sa Feast of the Jesus Nazareno. Kaya magtataas tayo ulit ng Code White. Hindi na nationwide na Code White, pero Code White sa hospitals ng NCR, Central Luzon, at Southern Luzon,” said Domingo.

(Our focus will now shift to the Feast of the Jesus Nazareno. That is why we will again raise a Code White Alert. It will no longer be a nationwide Code White, but a Code White will be implemented in hospitals in the NCR, Central Luzon, and Southern Luzon.)

“Sa pista ng Nazareno, nakahanda tayo sa high blood, mga hinihimatay, at hypoglycemia. Handa rin ang hospitals kung sakaling may mass casualty event,” he added.

(“During the Feast of the Nazareno, we are prepared for cases of high blood pressure, fainting, and hypoglycemia. Hospitals are also ready in case there is a mass casualty event.)

This week, millions of devotees are expected to flock to the Quiapo Church as well as the Quirino Grandstand to attend the various activities of the Feast of the Jesus Nazareno.

This will be highlighted by the conduct of the grand procession on Friday, wherein hundreds of thousands of devotees are expected to accompany the iconic image on its trip from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)