2,000 Filipino seafarers still 'stranded' in Persian Gulf

AROUND 2,000 Filipino seafarers remain stranded in the Persian Gulf along with thousands of other nationalities on board different vessels.

In a statement, recruitment consultant Emmanuel Geslani reported that there are around 2,000 Filipino crew on board more than 500 ships still unable to leave the Persian Gulf, and are now subject to an evacuation plan of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

"The 2,000 remaining Filipino seafarers are looking forward to the plan of the IMO to evacuate the seafarers from 500 ships," said Geslani.

He said the evacuation plan will bring relief to the Filipino seafarers and the rest of the 11,000 seafarers from various countries.

"The Filipino seafarers vessels will have to strictly follow the instructions of the IMO so that their ships may traverse the sea lanes and be on their way to their destinations," said Geslani.

In a related development, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that the 40 Filipino crew members of two vessels attacked by projectiles while passing through the Strait of Hormuz are all safe and unharmed.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Filipino crewmen of M/V Ever Glory and MV Kiku are all safe and accounted for.

"The two ships recently attacked with projectiles upon exiting the Strait of Hormuz, the M/V Ever Glory and M/V Kiku, have 21 and 19 Filipino seafarers, respectively, who are unharmed," said Cacdac.

He said the two ships remain seaworthy despite sustaining damage and have since continued with their voyages.

"The Department shall continue to monitor the situation of the Filcrew on board and provide assistance to them and their families," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)