20,000 Mayon-hit workers to get emergency work

MORE than 20,000 workers displaced by the latest activity of the Mayon Volcano in Bicol are expected to engage in the emergency work program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) called the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad).

In a statement, DOLE Bicol Director Imelda Gatinao said the displaced workers shall be engaged in disaster rehabilitation efforts, such as clearing debris, community cleanup, and community development interventions, for 10 days.

"The department is fast-tracking profiling and assessment efforts in ashfall-affected areas," said Gatinao.

"We shall continue to coordinate with concerned local government units (LGUs) and relevant government agencies while closely monitoring developments in Albay to ensure the swift and comprehensive delivery of assistance," she added.

The DOLE regional head said the agency has allocated P110 million in funding to assist workers in Albay that have been displaced by the latest unrest of Mayon Volcano.

She related that the department is prepared to provide a full range of assistance to displaced Albayanos.

"We will respond to the call of the times. We have allocated funds to provide assistance," said the official.

“You can count on the Department of Labor and Employment to continue supporting affected workers, especially in these times,” Gatinao added.

At present, the Alert Level 3 has been raised due to the continued effusive eruption activity of the Mayon Volcano.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, the latest activity of the Mayon Volcano has affected over 55,000 families or around 199,367 persons. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)