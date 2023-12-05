2023 Bar Exam yields 36.77% passing rate

ONLY 36.77 percent, or 3,812 out of the 10,387 law graduates who took the 2023 Bar Examinations passed the tests, said the Supreme Court on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Topping the exam is Ephraim Porciuncula Bie of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) with a score of 89.2625 percent.

On the second and third places, respectively, were Mark Joseph Padua Vivit of Ateneo de Manila University with a score of 89.1250 percent and Frances Camille Altonaga Francisco of San Beda University who got 88.9125 percent.

The others in the top 20 are the following:

4. Nathaniel Niño Alipio Tang -- Aquinas-UST-Legazpi (88.6500 percent)

5. David Joseph Austria Flores -- De La Salle University-Manila (88.5500 percent)

6. Ralph Vincent Salvador Samaniego -- University of the Philippines (88.4750 percent)

7. Bryan Gerard Tapnio Antonio -- Ateneo de Manila University (88.3125 percent)

8. Paulo Batulan -- University of San Jose-Recoletos (88.2500 percent)

Pio Vincent Roura Buencamino -- University of Santo Tomas (88.2500 percent)

9. Grace Abigail Morales Bautista -- Angeles University Foundation School of Law (88.0625 percent)

10. Jayson Ong Chang -- Saint Paul School of Professional Studies (88.0125 percent)

Zes Trina Bañares Non -- Aquinas-UST-Legazpi (88.0125 percent)

11. Maria Sofia Esguerra Calderon -- San Beda University (88 percent)

12. Cedric Jerome Moya Cruz -- Bulacan State University (87.9250 percent)

13. Marvin Joseph Manarang Ocampo -- University of the Philippines (87.9125 percent)

14. Yvette Veronique De Guzman Rueda -- University of Makati (87.8750 percent)

15. Dionisio Tenorio Pobar III -- University of the Philippines (87.8375 percent)

16. Vince Benedict Abu Barrion -- University of the Philippines (87.8000 percent)

17. Paolo Luna Guzman -- University of the Philippines (87.7875 percent)

18. Rockylle Dominique Laureta Balisong -- San Beda University (87.7375 percent)

19. Claudine De Luna Panotes -- Arellano University (87.6975 percent)

20. Janel Nathalie Ang Co -- Ateneo de Manila University (87.6625 percent)