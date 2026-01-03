2026 budget to fast-track construction, rehab of classrooms

MANILA – Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Friday said the 2026 national budget will significantly accelerate classroom construction to address the persistent backlog in basic education facilities.

Under the enrolled 2026 budget measure, PHP85 billion is allotted for the construction and rehabilitation of classrooms.

Of this amount, PHP65.9 billion is allocated for the construction, replacement and completion of kindergarten to secondary school buildings, as well as technical-vocational laboratories.

“Hindi lamang tayo naglaan ng mas malaking pondo para sa pagpapatayo ng mga classrooms, tiniyak din nating mapapabilis ito sa pamamagitan ng aktibong pakikilahok ng iba’t ibang sektor (We didn’t just allocate more funds for classroom construction, we also ensured that it will be accelerated through the active participation of various sectors),” Gatchalian said.

The chair of the Senate Committee on Finance pointed out that the 2026 national budget will give the Department of Education (DepEd) flexibility when it comes to the modalities for classroom construction, including public-private partnership.

To allow simultaneous constructions nationwide, the DepEd may enter into a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Public Works and Highways, qualified local government units, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations and even the Armed Forces of the Philippines Corp of Engineers.

The DepEd is seeking to build 165,000 classrooms to tackle the significant existing shortage and support rising enrollment.

The effort involves partnerships with LGUs, the private sector and the DPWH. (PNA)