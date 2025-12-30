2026 to open with 6 vacant sees

SIX ecclesiastical territories in the Philippines are set to welcome 2026 with no bishops, as they are still waiting for Pope Leo XIV to make the appointments.

According to a CBCP News report, identified as vacant sees are the dioceses of Ilagan, Kalibo, Masbate, and Tagbilaran, as well as the apostolic vicariates of Jolo, and Tabuk.

"As the year ends, at least six ecclesiastical territories remain without bishops," said CBCP News, the official news agency of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The Apostolic Vicariate of Tabuk has been vacant for the longest time after Bishop Prudencio Andaya was transferred to the Diocese of Cabanatuan in December 2024.

The Diocese of Kalibo has been vacant since the retirement of Bishop Jose Talaoc in June 2025.

Vacant since July 2025 is the Diocese of Tagbilaran after the appointment of Alberto Uy as Archbishop of Cebu.

Charlie Inzon was appointed as Archbishop of Cotabato to leave the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo vacant since September 2025.

The Diocese of Ilagan has been vacant since November 2025 as David William Antonio was designated as Archbishop of Nueva Segovia.

The Diocese of Masbate has been without a shepherd since the death of Bishop Jose Bantolo in December 2025. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)