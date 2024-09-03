203 Chinese vessels monitored in WPS

THE Philippine Navy has monitored over 200 Chinese vessels loitering in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) over the past week, the highest since January 2024.

A total of 203 Chinese vessels, including 24 China Coast Guard ships, 12 People’s Liberation Army Navy (Plan) warships, 165 Chinese Maritime Militia, and two research vessels, were seen in the disputed territory from August 27 to September 2.

This is higher than the 163 Chinese vessels monitored in the area during the week prior.

The areas where the vessels were monitored include the Bajo de Masinloc, Ayungin Shoal, Pag-asa Islands, Parola Island, Kota Island, Likas Island, Lawak Island, Panata Island, Patag Island, Rizal Reef, Sabina Shoal, Julian Felipe Reef, and Iroquois Reef.

“This is the highest we have recorded in the vicinity of our nine occupied features in WPS for this year. While it is not normal, it is within the range of the capability they could project in the SCS (South China Sea)/WPS,” Navy spokesperson for WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said.

“We can attribute the surge to the attention given to Sabina/Escoda Shoal in the last few weeks. Nevertheless, the increase in numbers will not justify their illegal presence, their coercive and aggressive actions and their deceptive narratives. The Philippine Navy -- and the AFP -- will continue to perform its mandate to protect our territory as we uphold international law and contribute to regional peace and stability,” he added.

Earlier, a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) ship experienced an engine failure after being hit and attacked by water cannon while it is on its way to Escoda Shoal from Hasa-Hasa Shoal for a humanitarian mission, particularly to provide fuel, food and medical supplies to Filipino fishermen in the area.

Two PCG vessels were also damaged due to a collision with CCG vessels after its “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” near Escoda Shoal.

Over the weekend, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel “intentionally” rammed a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship, BRP Teresa Magbanua, “without any provocation.”

The PCG vessel has been deployed in Escoda Shoal since April following the reported reclamation activities of China in the area. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)