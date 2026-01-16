207 DILG personnel pass 2025 Bar Exams

MANILA – A total of 207 personnel from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), including those from its attached agencies, are among the more than 5,000 passers of the 2025 Bar Examinations.

Of the 207 passers, two are from the DILG-Central Office and 15 from regional offices, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, 109 are from the Philippine National Police, 40 from the Bureau of Fire Protection, 29 from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, eight from the National Police Commission and three from National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

One of the passers, Hana Rea Pagapong of DILG Region 10, said that with her achievement, she will continue to serve the people of Misamis Occidental.

"I plan to use this opportunity to further serve my community in Misamis Occidental by building on my ongoing work of guiding elected public officials, particularly at the barangay level," she said.

Kareen Estabillo of the DILG Bureau of Local Government Development, meanwhile, said passing the Bar strengthens her work at the Local Fiscal Reform and Development Division.

"This equips me with legal knowledge necessary in reviewing proposed and existing policies to ensure its compliance with the law while ensuring at the same time that it will benefit the LGUs and their constituents," she said.

Senior Fire Officer Gilbert Berou of the National Fire Training Institute said his experience as a first responder shaped his journey to becoming a lawyer.

"My service in the BFP and my calling as a lawyer are united by one purpose: to serve with honor, competence, and dedication to the public good," he said.

The successful examinees are set to take their oath as new lawyers on Feb. 6, 2026 at the Philippine Arena. (PNA)