21 BPE sectoral groups get Comelec nod

TWENTY-ONE organizations have been accredited by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as Parliamentary Sectoral Organizations (PSOs) that will participate in the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

Approved by the Comelec en banc are Bangsamoro Federalist Party (BFP)-Youth, BFP-Traditional Leaders, BFP-Settler Communities, BFP-Ulama Sector, BFP-Women Sector, Bangsamoro Party Women, Barmm Grand Coalition (BGC)-Youth, BGC-Ulama, BGC-Traditional Leaders, BGC-Women, BGC-Settler Communities, Tawi-Tawi Provincial Women's Council, League of Bangsamoro Islamic Advocate Association, Dungon Traditional Leaders Organization, Royal House of the Sultanate of Marawi, Royal House of the Sultanate of Pagayawan, Royal Sultanate of Eastern Unayan, Datu sa Kabuntalan sa Maguindanaw Royal Descendants Association, Iranun Sultanate League of the Philippines, Christian Settler for Peace, and Royal Sultanate of Langkong.

"Petition for Registration of Petitioner as PSO for purposes of participating in the 2026 BPE is hereby granted," said the Comelec.

"Its Manifestation of Intent to Participate in the 2026 BPE is hereby given due course," it added.

The Comelec, meanwhile, approved the withdrawal of the Petition for Registration as a PSO of the Settlers Organization for Peace and Development.

Five more parties have also been accredited by the commission as Regional Parliamentary Political Parties (RPPPs) for the September 14 polls.

Information released by the Comelec showed that the Petitions for Accreditation of Mahardika Party, Al-Ittihad Sa Kagawib Nu Bangsamoro, People's Consultative Mushawara Party, Partido Bangon Bangsamoro, and Serbisyong Inklusibo Alyansang Progresibo have been approved as RPPPs by the Comelec en banc.

"Petition for Accreditation by the Petitoner as RPPP for purposes of participating in the 2026 BPE is hereby granted," said the Comelec.

"The Manifestation of Intent to Participate in the 2026 BPE is hereby given due course," it added.

Earlier, the Comelec en banc approved the Petitions for Registration of Bangsamoro Party, Alliance of Bangsamoro Tri-Peoples Party, Bangsamoro People's Democratic Party, Best Party, Progresibong Bangsamoro Party, Bangsamoro People's Party, Bangsamoro Federalist Party, Barmm Grand Coalition, Moro Ako Party, and Indigenous Settlers Sama and Minorities Alliance Party. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)