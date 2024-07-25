21 dead as habagat, 'Carina' batter Luzon

Fajardo said that at present, the focus of the humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts of the PNP is in Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cagayan, Central Luzon and Calabarzon which were hardly hit by the weather disturbances.

In an inter-agency council meeting presided over by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on updates on the impact of habagat and Carina, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said that as of 5 a.m., 611 areas in Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and the NCR were still flooded.

He noted the “immeasurable” flood levels in various areas in Bulacan, Rizal and Metro Manila where some houses were 100 percent submerged in flood water.

Abalos said based on their initial assessment, the towns of Abucay in Bataan; Baliwag Obando, Plarildel, Pulilan and Sta. Maria in Bulacan; Cainta, Taytay, San Mateo, Morong, Rodriguez and Angono in Rizal; and Tingloy in Batangas were the hardest hit areas based on their access to relief goods, widespread damages, and displacement of residents.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said that around 189,014 families, or 910,536 individuals were affected by Carina, while 123,992 families or 612,961 individuals took shelter in various evacuation centers.

Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 360,228 family food packs have been released to aid the affected families, including those who opted to stay in their residences instead of going to the evacuation center.

Metro Manila, Oriental Mindoro, Batangas, Cavite, Bataan and Bulacan have already declared a state of calamity due to the impacts of habagat and Carina.

Abalos said 73 roads and 16 bridges in the said regions were still not passable due to massive flooding.

The Department of Public Works and Highways said equipment is already in place for the conduct of clearing operations particularly as the flooding left mud in various affected areas.

Marcos ordered the concerned government agencies to immediately address the needs of the affected population particularly on food and in cleaning the communities to help them get back on their feet.

He also ordered the Department of Health (DOH) to deploy doctors and provide medical assistance in the evacuation centers to ensure the health conditions of the evacuees affected by Typhoon Carina.

Marcos said the DOH should ensure that evacuation centers are equipped with mobile clinics to check on the condition of the children and the elderly.

“Kailangan mayroon silang clinic sa bawat evacuation center, or at least may umiikot na medical team … can we get an instruction to the DOH that evacuation centers, kailangang madaanan ang mga bata,” he said.

“We have to get some medical, (team), kahit na ‘yung mga BHWs lang nila muna … hanggang makarating ang doctors dun. Mag assess lang sila that everybody is okay. Anybody is in need of immediate help,” he added.

Following the briefing, Marcos visited flood victims in Valenzuela and Navotas.

Typhoon Carina has exited the Philippine area of responsibility on Thursday morning. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)