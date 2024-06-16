21 Filipino seafarers from Houthi-attacked ship rescued, 1 more missing

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Saturday, June 15, 2024, the successful rescue of 21 out of the 22 Filipino seafarers on board a ship that was attacked by the Houthi rebels in the southern Red Sea.

In a statement, DMW secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Filipino crew members of M/V Tutor were extracted by a U.S. Navy ship and were brought to the Port of Manama in Bahrain.

“We shall provide fullest support and assistance to them,” Cacdac said.

Cacdac said the search for the missing crewman is still ongoing.

The Houthi rebels launched the bombing attack on the Liberia-flagged coal carrier on Wednesday, June 12, which resulted in severe flooding and damage to the engine room, leaving the ship unable to maneuver.

The group has been launching attacks on international vessels traveling the Red Sea region since last year in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

At least 17 Filipino crew members of the Galaxy Leader remain in the hands of the Houthi rebels after they attacked the vessel in November 2023.

“The ongoing effort to secure their release is being undertaken through the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) – the DFA is communicating with foreign governments who have communication lines with Houthi rebels with the objective of securing the release of our seafarers and bringing them home safely,” said Cacdac.

He said the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. imposed a whole-of-government approach to help Filipino seafarers attacked by the Houthi rebel group in the Red Sea.

Two Filipino seafarers were also killed while 11 others were safely rescued and repatriated following a missile attack by Houthi to a bulk carrier True Confidence.

“The return of the two seafarers’ remains are expected to be home soon,” said Cacdac. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)