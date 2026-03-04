21 individuals involved in hazing death of 19-year-old student in Cavite

AUTHORITIES have identified nine suspects and 12 persons of interest in the hazing-related death of a 19-year-old maritime transportation student in Cavite.

In a press conference in Camp Crame, Police Colonel Ariel Red said that of the 21 individuals involved in the hazing death of Kenneth Alcedo, nine directly participated in the initiation rites.

On March 1, Alcedo was rushed to a hospital in Dasmariñas.

“Allegedly, according to the person who brought him in, he was a victim of a hit-and-run. However, based on our examination and forensic results, he was a victim of hazing. Upon verification and through the vehicle they used, we were able to identify the driver,” said Red.

He said the victim died of severe blunt trauma to the lower extremities.

“There was a crack in the jaw, bruises on the nape and back, and injuries on the nails… there were chili seeds and fruit in his private parts, and his thighs were swollen and bruised,” Red added.

The driver of the vehicle that transported Alcedo to the hospital surrendered to the police.

Red said manhunt operations against the other suspects are ongoing.

Charges for violation of the Anti-Hazing Law will be filed against them. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)