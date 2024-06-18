21 Pinoy seafarers from Houthi-attacked ship successfully repatriated

THE 21 crew members of M/V Tutor, which was attacked by the Houthi rebels in the southern Red Sea, have returned to the Philippines, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday, June 17, 2024.

They were welcomed by DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac and Health Secretary Ted Herbosa along with other government officials at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Each of them will be receiving P230,000 in immediate financial assistance from the government, which is P150,000 from the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez; P50,000 from the DMW; P10,000 from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration; and P20,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

They were also given P30,000 before flying back to the country.

Herbosa said the DOH will also provide psychosocial debriefing to the seafarers.

The Houthi rebels launched the bombing attack on the Liberia-flagged coal carrier M/V Tutor on Wednesday, June 12, which resulted in severe flooding and damage to the engine room, leaving the ship unable to maneuver.

Search operations for the one missing Filipino sailor are still ongoing.

The DMW has yet to confirm nor deny the statement of the White House that a Filipino sailor was “killed” in the incident.

Two Filipino seafarers were killed in another Houthi attack in the Gulf of Aden in March.

The group has been launching attacks on international vessels traveling the Red Sea region since last year in support of the Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)