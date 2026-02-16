2.1M apply for voter registration nationwide

MORE than two million people applied for voter registration for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) received 2,135,181 applications across all regions from October 20 to February 15.

Calabarzon recorded the highest number of applicants with 387,076. Central Luzon followed with 252,067, while the National Capital Region had 229,634.

Other regions with high registration numbers include Central Visayas (120,162), Bicol Region (117,812), Negros Island Region (109,509), Northern Mindanao (107,677), and Davao Region (107,069).

The Register Anywhere/Anytime Program logged 2,937 applicants.

The voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began October 20, 2025, and ends May 18, 2026. Comelec expects to enlist four million individuals.

Voter registration in the Barmm runs from February 9 to March 31, 2026. Officials project 100,000 applicants in the region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)