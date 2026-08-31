22 more Pinoy seafarers back home

TWENTY-TWO Filipino seafarers were safely repatriated on late Sunday, August 30, 2026, following the attack on their vessel plying the Black Sea, according to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa).

In a social media post, Owwa reported that the Filipino crew members of M/V Antonia S safely arrived aboard Turkish Airlines Flight TK084 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport - Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

"Upon their arrival, they were welcomed and provided with airport and welfare assistance by the Owwa and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), in coordination with the MIAA Medical Team," said Owwa.

"Owwa and DMW also coordinated with their Local Manning Agency (LMA) to ensure the continuation of necessary assistance, including temporary accommodation and transportation to their respective homes," it added.

In a statement, the DMW said the crew members were repatriated after they were able to survive another missile attack in the Black Sea.

The DMW disclosed that 22 Filipino crew members of the M/V Antonia S survived when the vessel was struck by a missile last August 19 while docked at Chornomorsk, Ukraine.

"The Filipino crew was aboard the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier M/V Antonia S when the vessel was struck by a missile on 19 August 2026 while berthed at Chornomorsk, Ukraine," said the DMW.

"Following the attack, local authorities evacuated the crew to a designated shelter within Chornomorsk Port, where they remained safe," it added.

Owwa and DMW said they will continue to coordinate in a bid to ensure that the needs of Filipino seafarers are met upon their return to the country and until they reunite with their respective families. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)