22% of new voting machines now in PH

NINE months before the May 2025 national and local polls, more than 20 percent of the 110,000 Automatic Counting Machines (ACMs) to be used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) have already arrived in the Philippines.

In a media briefing, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said there are now over 24,000 ACM units that have been delivered by their service provider, South Korean firm Miru Systems.

"The commitment of Miru to us is only around 20,000 units by August. They have exceeded that by around 4,000 ACMs," said Garcia.

By their count, the poll body said 24,400 units are already in the Philippines, with 17,400 now at the Comelec warehouse in Biñan, Laguna, while the other 7,000 are set to be released by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Garcia said Miru is expected to deliver another 2,000 ACMs by September, even as the servers, printers, and laptops that will be used in canvassing the votes have been delivered 100 percent.

"We have been working hard to ensure we fulfill our duty to the Filipino voters, and expect to meet all delivery milestones on time," said Miru Vice President for Overseas Sales Ken Cho in a statement.

But aside from meeting their delivery commitments, Garcia said it is imperative for both the Comelec and Miru to ensure all ACMs and peripherals are in good condition.

He said all delivery items are being inspected upon their arrival with those found to have damages to be returned for immediate replacement.

"There is no compromise when it comes to the quality," said Garcia.

To note, Miru is expected to deliver all the 110,000 ACM units to the Philippines by the end of the year. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)