22 senators back suspension of PUV modernization

A TOTAL of 22 senators signed in favor of the resolution seeking the temporary suspension of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

It was only Senator Risa Hontiveros who did not sign Senate Resolution No. 1096, which seeks the temporary suspension of PUVMP, formerly known as the Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), pending the resolution of valid and urgent concerns raised by the affected drivers and operators.

The resolution also aims to ensure a more efficient and inclusive implementation of the program.

“While PTMP is integral to the traffic management solution, there is an urgent need to thoroughly review and reassess the impact of the program, to alleviate the fears of the drivers and transport operators who will be directly burdened by its implementation,” the resolution read.

"While the intent of the PTMP is laudable, continuing with the program without threshing out these concerns would go against the constitutional directive of promoting social justice in all phases of national development," it added.

The senator also expressed concern about the potential phaseout of the iconic Philippine jeepneys, which are seen to be replaced by modern jeepneys that are "merely mini-buses imported from other countries."

They also cited the high number of unconsolidated PUVs, due to insufficient information to educate drivers, operators, and transport groups about the program, and the burden of financing modern PUVs, which greatly exceeds the financial capacity of drivers and operators.

As of April 30, the latest deadline set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the consolidation of PUVs, a total of 36,217 units, or approximately 19 percent of the total jeepneys and other PUVs, have not yet consolidated.

“Those who did not participate in the consolidation are now considered as colorum or operating illegally and run the risk of being fined and their vehicles impounded should the drivers continue to ply their routes,” the senators said.

“These small stakeholders, particularly the drivers, who remain unconsolidated, are effectively forced out of their livelihoods with most of them expressing that the only skill they have is driving,” they added.

The senators said the DOTr is the primary concern in addressing the concerns aired by the affected stakeholders, especially the drivers.

The PUVMP was initiated under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte to replace traditional Filipino jeepneys with modern, environmentally friendly vehicles, prioritizing the safety of the riding public.

Under the PUVMP, PUVs are required to operate under a cooperative for the renewal of their provisional authorities, one of the most criticized provisions of the program. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)