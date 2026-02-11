2.2M Mindanao kids jabbed vs measles

MORE than 2.2 million children in Mindanao have already been vaccinated against measles-rubella during the the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR SIA) of the Department of Health (DOH).

During the period of January 19 to February 10, the DOH said a total of 2,220,284 children aged less than five years old have been vaccinated.

"They have been vaccinated and are now protected against measles and rubella," said the DOH in a social media post.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has the highest number of vaccinated children with 484,229; followed by Zamboanga Peninsula with 433,690; Northern Mindanao with 426,692; Soccsksargen with 333,472; Davao Region with 320,506; and Caraga with 221,695.

Davao Region has the highest number of children yet to be vaccinated with 192,503; followed by Soccsksargen with 117,778; Northern Mindanao with 96,927; Barmm with 93,001; Zamboanga Peninsula with 90,016; and Caraga with 47,600.

And with tens of thousands of children still unvaccinated, the DOH is issuing a final call for parents and guardians to have them vaccinated against measles-rubella.

The DOH said it must ensure the protection of their children against the vaccine-preventable illness.

"The DOH encourages all parents and guardians to have their children vaccinated in order to protect them from the deadly measles-rubella," said the DOH.

Phase 1 of the MR SIA is from January 19, 2026 to February 13, 2026 in Mindanao areas.

The DOH said it is looking to vaccinate 2.8 million children in Mindanao during the immunization drive. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)