23 Middle East OFWs return home

TWENTY-THREE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the Middle East safety returned home on early Thursday, March 5, 2026, amid the increased hostilities in the Gulf Region.

The 23 OFWs, along with two children, form part of the 299 Filipinos, who arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City from Dubai via Emirates Airlines Flight 336.

"Welcome home. We are thankful that you are all safe," said Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in welcoming the OFW repatriates.

The department said the OFW returnees had different reasons for seeking repatriation amid the Middle East hostilities.

"Some of them are returning to the Philippines for their safety and security as advised by their employers, some are OFWs who finished their contract, and some are returning home for good and personal reasons," said the DMW.

The agency said all repatriated OFWs were provided with immediate financial assistance from the DMW, accommodation and transport services from Owwa, medical assistance from the Department of Health, and psychosocial support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

"All the OFW returnees were assured of all the necessary assistance and support from the government," sais the DMW.

According to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), there are now almost 1.8 million OFWs seeking repatriation as hostilities continue to escalate in the Gulf area.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported that there are now 1,739 OFWs asking for repatriation.

"(This is the) total number of repatriation requests received from OFWs in the Middle East and other countries affected by the ongoing tension in the region," said Owwa.

The DMW yesterday reiterated its readiness to bring home the OFWs as soon as they get the directives.

"The Philippine government is organized all across the Gulf States and Israel. We have Embassies, we have the DMW and Owwa to cover the labor offices, and we are in contact with the Filipino communities. These are structured networks that we have. We can carry out repatriation in place," said Cacdac.

Fake news alert

Meanwhile, the Owwa belied claims on social media that the government is giving P150,000 financial assistance to all OFWs that will seek repatriation.

It said there is no truth that such an amount will be given to all those who will request to be repatriated from the Middle East.

"We remind everyone to be critical. Do not immediately believe posts or videos that do not have a clear source. There is no P150,000 aid being distributed," said Owwa.

It, however, admitted that Owwa is prepared to provide multiple types of assistance to those that will seek repatriation.

These include financial assistance for OFWs, who are in distress or in need of assistance; livelihood and reintegration programs for OFWs, who want to start over in the Philippines; and training assistance, scholarships, and upskilling opportunities to expand knowledge and job opportunities.

"Being a member of Owwa has real benefits for OFWs and their families," said Owwa. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)