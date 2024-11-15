23 more Lebanon OFWs return home

AS HOSTILITIES continue to intensify between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group, more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Lebanon have opted to return home.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported that 23 more OFWs have sought voluntary repatriation from Lebanon and arrived on late Thursday, November 14, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3.

"Another batch of 23 OFWs from Lebanon have safely returned home on board Flight EK332," said Owwa.

The agency added that it is continuously coordinating with other government agencies for the immediate repatriation of other OFWs in Lebanon.

"We want to make sure of the safe repatriation of the remaining OFWs in Lebanon," said Owwa.

Last week, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said there are over 300 OFWs from Lebanon who are expected to arrive in the Philippines this November.

More than 200 OFWs are also processing their exit from Lebanon, added the DMW.

To note, there are an estimated 11,000 OFWs in Lebanon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)