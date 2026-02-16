2.3M Mindanao kids get measles jabs

THE Department of Health (DOH) the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) in Mindanao.

Data from the DOH showed that 2,299,034 children aged six to 59 months received vaccines through the MR-SIA from January 19 to February 15.

"In the fifth week of the DOH Ligtas Tigdas vaccination, 2,299,034 children aged six to 59 months or less than five years in Mindanao have been protected against measles," the DOH said.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) recorded the highest number of vaccinated children with 511,321. Zamboanga Peninsula followed with 447,186, while Northern Mindanao recorded 437,876.

Other regions included Soccsksargen (343,677), Davao Region (328,185), and Caraga (230,789).

DOH data shows 559,075 children under five years old still require measles-rubella vaccination.

Davao Region has the highest number of unvaccinated children with 184,824. Soccsksargen follows with 107,573, and Northern Mindanao with 85,743.

Health officials also seek to vaccinate 76,520 children in Zamboanga Peninsula, 65,909 in Barmm, and 38,506 in Caraga.

The DOH extended the MR-SIA in Mindanao until February 20.

"The DOH Ligtas Tigdas vaccination has been extended until February 20, 2026. So get your children vaccinated now," the DOH said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)