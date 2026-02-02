24% drop in focus crimes reported for January 2026

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a 24.32 percent decline in focus crimes in the country in January 2026.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said a total of 2,449 focus crimes were recorded nationwide from January 1 to 31, 2026. This is 787 cases lower than the 3,236 incidents logged during the same period in 2025.

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and the carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Nartatez said among these offenses, rape cases posted the biggest decline, from 848 cases in January 2025 to 331 cases in January 2026, a difference of 60.97 percent.

He said murder cases also went down from 316 to 264.

“These figures tell us one thing, our communities are becoming safer. This is not an overnight result, but the product of the sustained efforts of our police officers nationwide,” he said.

“When crime goes down, it indicates that what we are doing is having a positive impact,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nartatez expressed dismay over the involvement of several erring police personnel in recent crime incidents despite all the “morale boosting support” of the government.

He assured that there will be no whitewashing on police personnel involved in illegal activities, as he vowed to hold them accountable for their actions.

“Of course, nalulungkot din tayo. Nadidismaya tayo despite of all the morale boosting na binigay sa atin, lalong-lalo na ang ating Presidente Ferdinand Marcos binigay na, nag-increase ang ating salaries and allowances, nag increase ang ating capabilities through the giving of funds particularly the capital outlay. Nagpapasalamat tayo and despite of that ay meron pa rin. If we are looking at the data, kokonti lang naman ito but nakakalungkot na meron pa rin,” said Nartatez.

(Of course, we are also saddened. We are disappointed despite all the morale-boosting measures given to us, especially by our President Ferdinand Marcos -- he increased our salaries and allowances, enhanced our capabilities through the allocation of funds, particularly the capital outlay. We are grateful, yet despite all of that, there are still [issues]. If we look at the data, it’s actually a small number, but it’s still saddening that there are some.)

Last week, six police personnel from the Manila Police District Drug Enforcement Group were arrested over alleged involvement in a robbery case in Makati City.

A policeman is also being implicated in the killing of his police wife and their eight-year-old son.

A Manila cop was also identified as the alleged mastermind in the kidnapping of a ride-hailing driver with carnapping and robbery over the weekend.

A policeman is also being considered in the brutal killing of another police personnel in Malolos, Bulacan.

In his first flag raising ceremony as a full-fledged and a four-star rank police chief, Nartatez reiterated the agency’s firm stance against any form of domestic violence after a police corporal, who is assigned to the Sapangdalaga Municipal Police Station in Misamis Occidental, was accused of abusing his wife and child.

“The PNP takes all domestic violence allegations very seriously. As police officers, our personnel should serve as role models in observing them and to ensure that they are enforced well,” said Nartatez.

“The PNP has no room for any person who deliberately inflicts harm on anybody, much more his own family. As law enforcers, we should serve and protect the people, not to threaten or harm them,” he added.

Based on initial investigation, the police corporal was arrested on January 19 by Rizal Municipal Police Station personnel in Zamboanga del Norte following a warrant issued by a Dapitan City family court for alleged violations of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-VAWC Act.

The complaint was filed by the corporal’s legal wife, who accused him of threatening physical harm and inflicting psychological abuse on her and their child.

The PNP assured that the wife and child involved in the case are being given access to VAWC desks, legal assistance, medical care, and psychosocial support.

“Kung mapatunayang totoo ang alegasyon, mananagot ang sangkot na pulis alinsunod sa batas at sa ating internal disciplinary mechanisms. Walang sinuman ang nakakataas sa batas, kahit pa pulis,” he said.

(If the allegations are proven true, the involved police officer will be held accountable in accordance with the law and our internal disciplinary mechanisms. No one is above the law, not even a police officer.)

Nartatez also issued a strong reminder to police personnel nationwide about professional and moral responsibility.

“We urge our personnel who are experiencing personal or family problems to seek help through proper channels—counseling, peer support, o ang ating mental health programs. Violence is never a solution,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)