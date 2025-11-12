24 LGU officials under probe over foreign travel amid Tino, Uwan onslaught

AT LEAST 24 local government officials are under investigation by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for leaving the country without proper travel authority during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino and Super Typhoon Uwan.

In a radio interview on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla said these 24 officials, mostly mayors, may face administrative complaints for gross negligence, gross insubordination, and abandonment of posts for proceeding with their international travel from November 9 to 15 despite a travel ban imposed by the DILG.

He declined to identify the officials under probe.

Remulla said that in times of disasters, local government officials should remain in their areas to lead their constituents.

In Cebu province, which was heavily battered by Tino, eight mayors and Sangguniang Panlalawigan members reportedly traveled to the United Kingdom for official business.

Originally, nine Cebu officials were scheduled to fly to London, but one opted to stay behind.

All nine officials received travel authority signed and approved by Cebu Governor Pam Baricuatro, but four of them did not obtain an approved foreign travel authority from the DILG portal.

Tino left 150 people dead in Cebu.

It also caused massive flooding that submerged various communities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)