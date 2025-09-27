24 nat'l roads remain closed due to ‘Opong,’ recent cyclones - DPWH

MANILA – A total of 24 national road sections are currently impassable due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Opong (interbational name Bualoi) and other previous weather disturbances.

According to the monitoring report released by the Department of Public Works and Highways–Bureau of Maintenance (DPWH-BOM), as of 6 p.m. Friday, 12 newly affected road sections are located in the Bicol Region and Eastern Visayas.

Bicol Region

--San Fernando Talisay Road, intermittent sections, Masbate, due to fallen trees and electric posts;

--San Fernando North Road, San Jacinto- San Fernando section, Masbate, due to fallen trees and electric posts;

--Capitol-Cadre Road, intermittent sections, Masbate, due to road obstructions;

--M.R Espinosa Airport Road, intermittent sections, Masbate, due to road obstructions;

--Masbate - Circumferential Road, intermittent sections, Masbate, due to fallen trees and electric posts;

--Masbate - Cataingan - Placer Road, intermittent sections, Masbate, due to road obstructions.

Eastern Visayas

--Biliran Circumferential Road, K1046+750-K1046+800 Brgy. Bulalacao, Kawayan, Biliran, due to soil collapse;

--Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, Biliran, due to soil collapse;

--Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-Lapaz Road, K0975+363 Daguitan Bridge Brgy. Poblacion District 6, Burauen, Leyte, due to damaged bridge abutment;

--Tabango-Catmon-La Fortuna-Manlawaan-Gimarco Road, K1038+650 (RS) and 1035+400 (BS), Brgy. Manlawaan Tabango, Leyte due to road slip;

--Sambulawan Jct-Calaguise- Calubian Road, K0999+185 Brgy. Burabud and K0998+450 Brgy Toctoc Leyte, and K1004+500 Brgy. Gutosan, Calubian, Leyte, due to soil erosion;

--Calbayog Diversion Road, K0733+250 - K0733+300, Brgy. Nijaga, Calbayog City, Samar, due to due to fallen trees and electric posts.

At the same time, it reported that road sections in Northern Luzon and Negros Island Region also remain closed to all types of vehicles:

--Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road, along the detour road at the ongoing Annaran Bridge Construction Project (Madalagudug River) at K0661+950, Butao, Calanasan, Apayao due to flooding;

--Baguio-Itogon Road, K0263+200, Sitio Goldfield, Barangay Poblacion, Itogon, Benguet due to soil collapse;

Kennon Road as precautionary measure;

--Abatan-Mankayan-Cervantes Road, K0349+800-K0349+915, Colalo, Mankayan, Benguet due to soil collapse and damaged slope protection;

--Manila North Road K0345+622, Alambique Bridge, Brgy. San Nicolas, Candon City, Ilocos Sur due to scoured bridge approach;

Urdaneta Junction-Dagupan-Lingayen Road via Tarlac, K0208+090-K0208+900, Brgy. Mayombo, Dagupan City (Puregold to BHF Bank Station) and K0207+400 -K0208+090, Brgy. Carangalaan-Brgy. Mayombo (BPI Bank -Puregold) due to flooding;

--Urdaneta Junction-Dagupan- Lingayen Road, K0376+950 - K0377+100 Brgy. Tapuac (Tapuac Overpass/DCNHS) and K0377+100-K0378+300, Burgos Street-YMCA, Dagupan City, Pangasinan due to flooding;

--Pangasinan - Nueva Vizcaya Road, intermittent section in Brgy. Malico, San Nicolas, Pangasinan due to soil erosion, rockfall, and as precautionary measure;

--San Fernando – Bagulin Road, Nagyubuyuban Bridge, K0284+753-K0284+770 and K0284+770 - K0284+800, Brgy. Nagyubuyuban, San Fernando City, La Union due to scoured bridge foundation and road cut;

--Cagayan-Apayao Road Itawes Overflow Bridge K0519+(-678) - K0519+(-648), Maguilling, Piat, and Itawes Overflow Bridge 2, K0519+(-581) - K0519+(-533), Maguilling, Tuao, in Cagayan due to scoured approach;

--Cabagan - Sta. Maria Overflow Bridge, K0451+462 - K0451+942, Brgy. Casibarag Norte, Cabagan, Isabela and Mozzozzin, Sta. Maria, Isabela due to flooding; and

Vallehermoso-Canlaon City- La Castellana Road, K0083+250 – K0083+350, due to soil collapse.

Meanwhile, the following roads have limited access:

--Apayao (Calanasan)-Ilocos Norte Road, along the detour road at the ongoing Tanglagan Bridge Construction Project (Apayao/Tanglagan River) at K0633+535, Tanglagan, Calanasan, Apayao, passable to only light vehicles due to flooding;

--Junction Santiago - Banayoyo -Lidlida Road - San Emilio Quirinio Road K0388+800 Brgy. Cayus, Quirino, Ilocos Sur due, passable to only light vehicles due to road cut;

--Judge Jose De Venecia Sr. Avenue, K0208+300-K0209+000, Vine Yard Resto - Grumpy Joe, and K0208+126-K0209+300, Sea Oil Gasoline Station, Dagupan City, Pangasinan, passable to only heavy vehicles due to flooding;

--Pililla Junction - Jala-Jala Road, Mapakla Bridge, K0074+691 in Barangay First District, Jala-Jala, Rizal, passable to only light vehicles due to damaged bridge abutment;

--Calamba-Sta. Cruz-Famy Jct. Road K0103+350 to K0103+450, Laguna, passable to only heavy vehicles due to flooding; and

--Tabing-Kawayan-Sta Rosa-Lawis-Tabango Road, K1032+600 and K1029+613 Brgy. Tugas, Tabango, Leyte.

The DPWH said its Disaster and Incident Management Teams, composed of personnel and equipment from the Regional and District Engineering Offices in the affected areas, are conducting clearing operations, installing appropriate warning signs and safety devices, and performing continuous monitoring of national roads and bridges to ensure public safety and restore normal traffic flow as quickly as possible. (PNA)