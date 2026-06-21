24 Pinoys detained in Russia over immigration woes return home

THE 24 Filipinos who were detained in Russia for nine months over immigration violations have been brought back to the country, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a statement, the DFA said the 24 Filipino workers arrived in Manila in the early dawn of June 21, 2026 following the authorization issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin for their release.

They were welcomed by a Philippine government delegation led by DFA secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. discussed the case of the 24 Filipinos detained in Yakutsk, Russian Federation with Putin during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asean–Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan on June 17.

Following Marcos’ appeal, Russian authorities immediately facilitated the workers’ release, bringing an end to months of uncertainty for them and their families.

Marcos expressed his appreciation to Putin for his positive response and to the Russian authorities for their cooperation in resolving the matter.

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provided assistance throughout the repatriation process. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)