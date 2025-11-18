242 INC rallyists seek first aid

FOLLOWING the conclusion of the protest actions of the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) members at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) reported Tuesday, November 18, 2025, that over 200 participants had sought first aid assistance.

In a statement, the PRC reported that it assisted a total of 242 individuals at the Quirino Grandstand.

"Most of them presented with minor medical issues or needed vital signs checks," said the PRC.

To recall, the Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo was held from November 16 to 17.

The Red Cross also said that over 150 participants also needed medical assistance in the separate protest actions held at the Edsa Shrine in Quezon City.

The PRC said it assisted a total of 160 people in its first two days of mass gathering.

"This included seven with minor cases and three major cases," said the Red Cross.

To note, the United People’s Initiative organized protest actions at the Edsa Shrine from November 16 to 18.

Earlier, the PRC in the National Capital Region went on high alert ahead of the simultaneous rallies in Metro Manila.

A total of nine ambulance units, six first aid stations, two welfare desks, along with 47 staff and volunteers were deployed in the two venues of the protest actions. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)