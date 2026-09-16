2.4K hired on the spot in nationwide Trabaho Agad job fairs

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Tuesday reported that a total of 2,467 jobseekers were hired on the spot (HOTS) during the nationwide “Trabaho Agad Job Fairs” held in support of this year's 'Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat Para sa Lahat' activities on Monday.

In a statement, the department reported that a total of 28,795 applicants participated in the job fairs held across 86 sites nationwide.

A total of 1,352 employers offered 157,097 local and overseas job vacancies, giving applicants a wide selection of employment options to find jobs suited to their skills, qualifications and career goals.

Among those hired were service crew, cashier, production operator, massage therapist, security guard, office staff, bagger, production crew, sales executive and production crew, who secured immediate employment opportunities through the nationwide initiative.

DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino noted that the job fair reaffirms the agency's commitment to making employment services more accessible and responsive to the needs of jobseekers, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to bring government services closer to the Filipino people and create more opportunities for decent and sustainable work.

The job fairs also created inclusive employment opportunities for various sectors of society.

Based on initial data, the hired job seekers included 277 senior high school graduates who successfully launched their careers.

At the same time, 39 Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries and 34 members of indigenous communities gained sustainable routes out of poverty.

The event also marked a fresh start for three displaced OFWs and 11 TUPAD workers transitioning to stable roles, as well as 12 persons with disabilities and 28 senior citizens who secured equal-opportunity positions.

Meanwhile, 13,342 job seekers availed of government services offered by the National Bureau of Investigation, Social Security System, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Pag-IBIG Fund, providing them with access to social protection and other government assistance.

It also reported that during the Handog ng Pangulo job fair, a total of 3,467 jobseekers availed of various skills enhancement opportunities under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), helping them strengthen their qualifications and improve their readiness for employment.

TESDA offered training and qualifications in areas such as Data Encoding and Management, along with other technical and vocational skills needed in today’s evolving labor market.

Tolentino also thanked employers, local government units, and other partners for their support for the nationwide job fairs held as part of the 2026 Handog ng Pangulo, which helped bring employment opportunities closer to jobseekers and gave young Filipinos a chance to secure meaningful work.

He added that DOLE will continue bringing job fairs to more towns and provinces every month, reinforcing the government’s commitment to bringing jobs closer to Filipinos and ensuring that jobseekers have opportunities to find decent work wherever they are in the country. (PNA)