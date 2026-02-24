2.4M applying for voter registration across regions

CLOSE to 2.4 million applicants are now looking to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), a total of 2,382,364 applications for voter registration have already been received across all regions from October 20, 2025 to February 22, 2026.

Seeing the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 424,454 individuals, followed by the Central Luzon with 280,637, and National Capital Region with 253,202.

Other regions with a high number of voter registrants are Central Visayas with 137,660, Bicol Region with 136,379, Negros Island Region with 122,923, Northern Mindanao with 119,068, Davao Region with 114,089, Ilocos Region with 109,722, and Cagayan Valley with 102,144.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 3,279 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began in October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist as many as four million individuals.

The voter registration period in the Barmm will only be from February 9 to March 31, 2026 with some 100,000 projected to apply to become registered voters. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)