25 more UAE OFWs come home

TWENTY-FIVE overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned home on Friday, September 27, 2024, to comprise the third batch of those who availed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Amnesty Program.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported the arrival of 25 OFWs along with three minors.

"The third batch of overstaying OFWs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have returned home," said the Owwa.

"It is composed of 25 OFWs and three minors, who availed of the UAE Amnesty Program," it added.

The Owwa said financial, food, and transportation assistance were immediately provided to the returning OFWs.

Through three batches, there are now a total of 128 OFWs and eight child returnees under the UAE Amnesty Program.

Earlier, the UAE government announced a two-month visa amnesty program from September 1 to October 31.

The program gives the opportunity for individuals residing illegally in the country to either regularize their residency status or leave the UAE without incurring penalties. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)