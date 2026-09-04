2.5 percent vote share needed for Barmm parliament seat

A REGIONAL Parliamentary Political Party (RPPP) running in the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE) must secure at least 2.5 percent of the total votes cast to qualify for at least one seat in the 80-member Bangsamoro Parliament.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said only RPPPs that meet the 2.5-percent threshold will be eligible for a share of the 40 seats allocated for party representation in the Bangsamoro Parliament.

“RPPPs that received 2.49 percent or less are not qualified. An RPPP must secure exactly or more than 2.5 percent of the total vote count to be eligible for the allocation of party representation seats,” the Comelec said in a social media post.

Once the eligible RPPPs have been identified, the Comelec said their seat allocations will be determined using a two-step formula.

First, the total votes received by an RPPP will be divided by the total number of votes received by all RPPPs that met the 2.5-percent threshold.

The resulting quotient will then be multiplied by 40, the total number of seats allocated for party representation. The resulting figure will determine the number of seats allocated to the RPPP, subject to the Comelec’s prescribed rounding and seat-allocation rules.

If there are still unfilled seats after the computation has been completed for all eligible RPPPs, the Comelec said the remaining seats will be distributed one by one.

“One seat will be allocated to each qualified RPPP, based on ranking from highest to lowest, until all remaining party representation seats have been distributed,” the Comelec said.

A total of 80 parliamentary seats will be contested in the September 14, 2026 polls.

Of the 80 seats, 40, or half, will be filled by RPPP representatives.

The remaining 40 seats will consist of 32 elected Parliamentary District Representatives and eight Parliamentary Sectoral Representatives. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)