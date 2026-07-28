26 Chinese ships spotted in 4 WPS features July 21-26 - AFP

MANILA – A total of 26 Chinese naval and coast guard vessels were spotted in four key features of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from July 21 to 26, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said Tuesday.

AFP spokesperson for the WPS, Navy reservist Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, in a statement, said the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard (CCG) ships were spotted in Ayungin Shoal, Bajo de Masinloc, Escoda Shoal, and the Pag-asa Islands.

Specifically, seven CCG vessels and two PLAN were spotted in Ayungin Shoal; 13 CCG ships in Bajo de Masinloc; one CCG vessel in Escoda Shoal; and one CCG and two PLAN near Pag-asa Islands.

The latest numbers are slightly higher than the 24 vessels spotted by the AFP during its July 7-13 monitoring period.

Trinidad earlier said the monitoring procedures form a vital component of the AFP’s maritime domain awareness efforts, enabling the timely detection, identification, and assessment of vessels operating within Philippine waters.

"Through sustained vigilance and operational presence, the PN continues to reinforce national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and contribute to the safety, security, and stability of the maritime environment," he said. (PNA)