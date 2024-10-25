26 dead in Bicol Region due to 'Kristine' onslaught

THE Bicol Region Police Regional Office (BRPO) has recorded 26 deaths due to the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

In an interview on Friday, October 25, 2024, BRPO director Brigadier General Andre Dizon said three individuals were also reported missing as Kristine battered the region.

Dizon noted that the recorded fatalities are still subject to verification.

He also confirmed that several individuals stuck on their rooftops have yet to be rescued due to a shortage of rubber boats amid the increasing calls for help during the massive flooding in various communities.

“’Yun ang pina-prioritize natin sa ngayon kung hindi man kayaning masagip, at least mahatiran ng pagkain para mag-survive sila,” said Dizon.

(That’s what we are prioritizing right now. If they can’t be rescued, at least we can provide them with food to help them survive.)

“We are hoping na humupa na ang baha ngayong araw kasi hanggang kagabi umuulan pa, kaya hindi nababawasan ang tubig. Meron pang lugar na lagpas tao at hanggang bubong ang tubig baha. Ngayon, fair weather na. We are hoping and praying na mag-subside na ang baha,” he added.

(We are hoping that the flood will subside today because it was still raining until last night, which is why the water level hasn’t decreased. There are still areas where the floodwater is above people’s heads and even reaching the rooftops. Now, the weather is fair. We are hoping and praying that the flood will finally subside.)

Meanwhile, in a situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council recorded 13 deaths, of which 11 were in Bicol Region, and one each in Central Luzon and Calabarzon, while seven were missing, one each in Ilocos Region and Calabarzon and five in Bicol Region.

It said a total of 569,524 families or 2,656,446 persons in 3,483 barangays in the regions across the country were affected by the effects of Kristine.

A total of 64,447 families or 239,200 persons were displaced.

Majority of the evacuees were in Bicol Region with nearly 43,000 families or almost 162,000 individuals.

The cost of assistance provided by the government to the affected population already totaled P60,529,295.55.

The NDRRMC said it also recorded 207 flooded areas, mostly in Bicol Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa; 10 fallen trees; 19 landslide incidents; 1,402 damaged houses and two maritime incidents.

It said 293 road sections and 67 bridges were declared not passable due to flooding, landslide, and fallen debris while 82 seaports were non-operational.

Over 7,000 passengers were stranded in various seaports due to bad weather.

The damage to agriculture incurred by the affected areas was estimated at P9.75 million while for infrastructure the cost of wreckage was pegged at P15.250 million.

The NDRRMC said 21 cities or municipalities in Calabarzon, Bicol Region and Soccsksargen were declared under a state of calamity.

It includes:

*Quezon Province

*Albay

*Sorsogon

*Magpet Cotabato

*Cavite

*Camarines Norte

*Camarines Sur

*Samar

*Calbayog City

The declaration of a state of calamity will facilitate the mobilization of local resources to support evacuation and camp management of the affected population. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)