26 Pasay cops relieved over illegal activities in Pogo hub

THE Pasay City police chief and 26 other police personnel have been ordered relieved pending the conduct of investigation on their alleged failure to detect illegal activities happening in a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) hub in their area of jurisdiction.

The relief was ordered by National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Brigadier General Jose Nartatez.

“Inimbestigahan po sila for possible neglect of duty dahil nangyari nga po ito na matagal na po itong Pogo establishment, how come hindi po nila na-detect iyong presence ng mga illegal activities doon sa area,” Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said Friday, November 3, 2023.

Fajardo said Pasay City Police chief Police Colonel Froilan Uy will be replaced by Police Colonel Mario Mayanes, while Substation Commander Captain Criz Antonio Cataluña will be replaced by Major Christel Carlo Villanueva.

The task force, led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Department of Justice, recently raided the Pogo hub on William Street in Pasay City where they discovered a nine-room KTV area, a pharmacy with a physician and two patient beds, a restaurant, and a hotpot "shabu-shabu" area, nine money vaults and an alleged torture chamber.

The hub was also reportedly being used for operations of illegal activities like sex trafficking, love, and crypto scams. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)