260,000 tech-voc grads to get free Tesda assessment

MORE than 260,000 graduating senior high school students in the technical-vocational-livelihood (SHS-TVL) track will receive free assessments from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

In a statement, Tesda Director General Jose Francisco Benitez said the agency will offer free assessments to graduating students for the opportunity to earn National Certificates (NCs).

"We are helping graduates acquire nationally recognized skills that increase their chances of gainful employment or entrepreneurship,” Benitez said.

Benitez said graduates who pass the assessment may earn National Certification Levels 1, 2, 3, or 4, which serve as formal proof of competence and can be used to access employment opportunities.

"By obtaining National Certificates, SHS-TVL graduates gain official recognition of their technical competencies, and making the assessments free-of-charge removes a barrier for learners in becoming job-ready," Benitez said.

Tesda said individuals interested in the free assessment may seek endorsement from their school principals or register at the nearest Tesda provincial or regional offices.

Tesda said all applicants must bring a document bearing their Learner Reference Number, such as Form 137, a diploma, or a report card. Applicants must also submit a duly accomplished Assessment Application Form, a completed Self-Assessment Guide, and three passport-size ID pictures.

Since 2024, Tesda records show that 308,391 SHS-TVL graduates have been assessed with an 86.4 percent certification rate. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)