2.6M applying for voter registration across regions

MORE than 2.6 million applicants are now looking to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said a total of 2,633,268 applications for voter registration have already been received across all regions during the period of October 20 to February 28.

Seeing the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 464,567 individuals; followed by the Central Luzon with 307,103; and National Capital Region with 277,477.

Other regions with a high number of voter registrants are Central Visayas with 156,370; Bicol Region with 153,003; Negros Island Region with 135,028; Northern Mindanao with 130,035; and Davao Region with 124,199.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 4,373 applicants.

The voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began in October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist as many as four million individuals.

The voter registration period in the Barmm will only be from February 9 to March 31, 2026 with some 100,000 projected to apply to become registered voters. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)